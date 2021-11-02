LANCASTER, Pa. – For the third straight week, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team has earned the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award as junior captain Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) picked up the honor for the week ending October 31 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Additionally, senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) was named to the weekly Honor Roll.

Angelina Arter (l.) and Gabrielle Corder honored by Atlantic East Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks picked up a 2-1 league victory over Cabrini University in their only game of the week, locking up the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament.

The fifth Seahawk to garner Defensive Player of the Week accolades, Arter was part of a defensive unit that limited the conference’s top offensive player, Cabrini’s Caroline Gallagher, to zero goals on three shots and kept the Cavaliers off the scoreboard for nearly 59 minutes before CU finally broke through to avoid the shutout.

Corder netted the team’s second goal in the 20th minute as St. Mary’s College handed the Cavaliers the 2-1 setback to finish regular-season conference play undefeated with a 5-0 record. She is currently tied for third in the Atlantic East with six assists and tied for ninth with 14 points.

The top-seeded Seahawks (9-7) earned a bye in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Atlantic East Field Hockey Championship Tournament and will host No. 4 seed Marywood University this Wednesday, November 3, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium at 4:00 p.m.



