PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 1, 2021 –In recognition of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, Nov. 1-7, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety and the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter honor the dedicated people who work to protect animals through shelters and rescue organizations.

“Animal shelters are an important resource and safe haven for animals,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “Our staff and volunteers not only offer shelter and care for homeless animals, they provide critical services in investigating and protecting animals from cruelty and neglect, reuniting lost pets with their families, and helping pet owners locate nearby resources for pet health and wellness.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are approximately 3,500 animal shelters across the United States that serve an estimated 6-8 million homeless animals each year.

The Humane Society of the United States suggests several ways residents can help show their appreciation and support for their local shelters and rescues:

Adopt a pet. If you’re ready to add a furry, feathered or scaly member to your family, consider adopting from a local shelter or rescue group. See adoptable pets available at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter by visiting www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com .

Like and follow the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Facebook and Instagram, and invite your friends and family to do the same. Help animals find their forever homes by sharing featured animal posts. Become a foster. Foster care is invaluable, as it allows young animals to grow and the sick and injured to heal. If you are interested in becoming a foster with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, please contact Volunteer and Rescue Coordinator Dani Dickerson at Danielle.Dickerson@calvertcountymd.gov to learn more.

Our animals and staff always appreciate help from our community with certain supplies. Check out our to see how you can help. Help at home. If you already have a pet, you can help make the job of shelters and rescues easier by ensuring there are fewer animals in need of shelter. Ensure your cats and dogs have collars and proper ID, have your pets spayed or neutered, provide safe outdoor space and keep animals leashed when off your property.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

