Lackey Soccer’s Mikah Seger has been named to the 2021 East All-American Team. He will be playing in the 11th Annual Boys High School All-American Game in Knoxville, TN. Mikah will be joining 43 of the nation’s other elite players and 5 of Nations’s top coaches to participate in the event. We are very proud of Mikah for this massive accomplishment.

From the official press release:

“Quincy, IL. November 1, 2021: Forty-Four of the nation’s elite boys high school soccer players from fall playing states and five of the nation’s elite coaches will take part in the Eleventh Annual High School All-American Game sponsored by Bimbo, Capelli Sport, and Continental Tire on December 11, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. The players selected are seniors who have finished their high school careers and represent their high school teams during the fall season. These players have achieved many regional and national awards and will attend some of the top universities across the country. A list of players and coaches selected is below. The participants will arrive on Thursday, December 9th and will take part in team training and team activities.”

You can watch the game at http://www.highschoolsoccerallamerican.com

Like this: Like Loading...