PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River is scheduled to close NAS Patuxent River Gates 2 and 3 from Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, for minor construction to the road surfaces at those gates. Gates 2 and 3 are scheduled to reopen for normal traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The NAS Patuxent River Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center (VCC) parking lot will also be closed beginning Nov. 11 until further notice for construction to its sidewalks.

During the closures, speed humps and signage will be installed and painted at NAS Patuxent River Gates 2 and 3 for improved safety of drivers and sentries at the gates, at the VCC the existing sidewalk and wheelchair ramp will be replaced. The Gate 2 Pass and ID VCC office will remain open for normal operations during its parking lot closure; visitors are asked to park in the Frank Knox parking lot on the other side of the building and use the VCC rear entrance.

“These improvements to our gates are in the interest of maintaining the best safety and security to both drivers and our sentries on the front line every day,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “We anticipate minimal impact to traffic at Pax River’s Gates 2 and 3 during these closures thanks to the Veterans Day holiday Nov. 11 and a compressed work schedule Friday on Nov. 12. And the work done to the VCC sidewalk and ramp will improve access to the building and American with Disabilities Act compliance.”

For questions regarding NAS Patuxent River’s pass and ID VCC operations call 301-342-3231.

