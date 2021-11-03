A Charles County man does more than just shop for groceries and buys Lottery games at Foods In located in Waldorf. Kenneth Hill, nicknamed “All N Ken Hill,” is such a regular at the convenience store that he’s made friends with one of the owners. “All N Ken” will stop to chat with his friend, buy his Lottery games and, sometimes, share produce from his bountiful garden.

“I stop there and play all the time,” said the 53-year-old.

Lucky Kenneth Hill of Waldorf won his biggest Racetrax prize ever with a Superfecta bet.

On one recent visit he dropped off a bag of tomatoes and peppers for his friend’s family and bought a pair of $5 scratch-offs before saying the words that led to his $50,247 Racetrax win: “Give me a $10 quick-pick on the horses.”

The Waldorf man then returned home, only to get a phone call from his friend asking if he was the person who just bought a winning Racetrax Superfecta ticket. “All N Ken” checked the 10 races on his ticket. In one of the races, his horses — 9, 8, 3, and 11 — had crossed the finish line in that exact order. His mom was present when he discovered his big win.

“My mom started crying and I jumped out of my shoes, I was ecstatic,” said “All N Ken.” “She cried for an hour. That was my biggest win ever.”

His friends say that “All N Ken” is a lucky man. “I win every time I go to the casino,” he said, noting that his prowess in poker tournaments has led to coverage in his local newspaper. He earned the nickname “All N Ken” from his friends because of his poker-playing style. “I go all in all the time,” he said with a smile. “Everybody hates it. I can tell a bluffer.”

The father of three adult daughters said he plans to use some of his Racetrax prizes to pay off the loan on his truck. He just sold one boat and plans to buy a new one, probably a small skiff, for crabbing.

His lucky Lottery retailer is also celebrating. For selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more, Foods In located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf earns a $502 bonus. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.

