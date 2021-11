On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 new deputies who took the Oath of Office at the county commissioner’s meeting room. The new deputies officially graduate Friday evening from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. Please join us in welcoming our new officers to the agency.

Deputy Anthony Cucinotta has his badge pinned

Deputy Thomas Deinert has his badge pinned

Deputy Kyle Fleenor hugged by Sgt. Todd Fleenor

Deputy Patrick Hudson makes it official as Sheriff Tim Cameron observes

Deputy Toni Hunsinger gets her badge pinned on

Deputy Bradley Kirscht

Deputy Kortnie Marsch

Deputy Ryan McLean

Deputy James Morgan

Sheriff Cameron on photo duty for Deputy Brandon Reynolds



Deputy Alexander Tasciotti

Deputy Austin Welch

Like this: Like Loading...