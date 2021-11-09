Domino is a white and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 65.6 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

Hi, my name’s Domino! I’m a sweet guy who loves to lay in your lap and give kisses! He already seems to know to sit and is eager to please.

He seems curious about other dogs and may do well with another playmate in the home. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

To make an appointment to come to see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away! OR CALL

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

