ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team add two more W’s Saturday afternoon, taking down McDaniel College (1-5), 99-62, and Stevenson University (1-4), 101-56, in a non-conference tri-meet at the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center.

Junior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) and first-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) paced St. Mary’s College (4-2) on the day with three victories each.

Jack Kennedy freestyling vs. Marymount (4.2.21)

Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Kennedy anchored both of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, using the relays to sandwich a first-place triumph in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.60 as well.

anchored both of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, using the relays to sandwich a first-place triumph in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.60 as well. Schwenk led off the winning 200 medley relay before capturing the 50 freestyle in 21.73 and the 100 freestyle in 47.96.

led off the winning 200 medley relay before capturing the 50 freestyle in 21.73 and the 100 freestyle in 47.96. Junior Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) swam the second leg of the victorious 200 medley and then led off the triumphant 200 freestyle relay. In between, Cifuentes Robinson placed second in the 50 freestyle behind Schwenk with a time of 23.38.

(Easton, Md./Easton) swam the second leg of the victorious 200 medley and then led off the triumphant 200 freestyle relay. In between, placed second in the 50 freestyle behind with a time of 23.38. Sophomore Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was the third leg of the first-place 200 medley relay and finished second in the 200 butterfly in 2:08.83.

(Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was the third leg of the first-place 200 medley relay and finished second in the 200 butterfly in 2:08.83. Junior Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.56, took second in the 1000 freestyle in 10:57.22, and came in third in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.52.

(Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.56, took second in the 1000 freestyle in 10:57.22, and came in third in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.52. First-year Sam Meisel (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) was the third leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay while finishing second in the 200 breaststroke in 3:00.67.

(Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) was the third leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay while finishing second in the 200 breaststroke in 3:00.67. First-year Aiden Hirschrankin (Frederick, Md./Tuscarora) swam the second leg of the victorious 200 freestyle relay and went third in both the 1000 freestyle (11:15.38) and the 200 backstroke (2:26.85).

Up Next for the Seahawks

Nov. 12 vs. Mary Washington (4-2) – St. Mary’s City, Md./MPOARC Aquatics Center – 6:00 p.m.

