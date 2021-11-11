ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team crushed their fundraising goal for Vs. Cancer, the signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, during the month of October. St. Mary’s College raised $3,700 for the foundation, nearly doubling its original goal of $2,000.

Junior goalkeeper Audra Haines said, “I am very happy with how it turned out and how much we exceeded our goal, especially having everyone on the team help achieve this goal!”

The Seahawks currently rank eighth among other teams collecting donations for Vs. Cancer, behind Division II Bloomsburg University in sixth with $3,707 and University of Mary Washington in seventh with $3,704. Vs. Cancer sent the team a banner after hitting the $1,000 mark.

St. Mary’s College’s fundraising efforts began with their annual Vs. Cancer game on Saturday, October 2, and continued online at their Vs. Cancer team page for the rest of the month.

Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. Proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals and lifesaving pediatric brain tumor research.

Fifty percent of the team’s proceeds will fund family support and local child life programs and the other 50% will help fund pediatric brain tumor research.

Pediatric Brain Cancer by the Numbers

28,000 kids are living with brain tumors and their lifelong side effects.

100+ different types of pediatric brain tumors are in need of a cure.

Only 1% of federal research funding is solely directed to pediatric brain cancer research. This is unacceptable.

