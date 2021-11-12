BALTIMORE (November 11, 2021) – The NJCAA Region 20 today announced that it has named its men’s and women’s All-Region Teams. A total of 83 student-athletes from 14 member institutions represent the region’s three divisions of play, led by Community College of Baltimore County Essex (14), Howard Community College (10), Montgomery College (9) and Harford Community College (9).

“Congratulations to our hardworking student-athletes on this remarkably honor,” said Jo Ann Rogers, Prince George’s Community College Athletic Director and Region 20 Executive Committee Chair. “And thank you to our coaches and soccer committee for selecting such a deserving group of student-athletes.”

Region 20 Division I



Men’s Soccer

Harford, Frederick Community College and Montgomery lead the way with four student-athletes each, followed close behind by Hagerstown Community College with three. The Raptors defeated the Fighting Owls 3-2 in the Region 20 Division I Championship on October 23rd, however, Harford returned the favor on November 6thto win the NJCAA East District Championship and earn an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament in Tyler, Texas.

Women’s Soccer

Harford and Montgomery paced the selections with five apiece, followed by Hagerstown with four. The Raptors also got the best of the Fighting Owls on the women’s side, winning 1-0 to take the Region 20 Division I crown on October 30th.

Region 20 Division II

Men’s Soccer

CCBC Essex led the way with eight selections, followed by Howard (6), CCBC Catonsville (5) and WVU Potomac State (4). College of Southern Maryland placed three and Chesapeake College and Carroll Community College had one each. CCBC Essex won the Region 20 Division II/NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District Championships 3-0 over host Howard on October 30thto earn its bid to the NJCAA Division II Championship Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

Women’s Soccer

CCBC Essex also led the women’s selections with six and are followed by Howard with four. Southern Maryland (3) and Potomac State (2) round out the teams. The Knights defeated the Dragons 4-2 during the regular season, but Howard beat Essex 2-0 in the Region 20 Division II Tournament on October 30th.

Region 20 Division III

Men’s Soccer

Anne Arundel Community College heads up Division III with six selections, followed by Prince George’s Community College with four and Allegany College of Maryland with one. The Riverhawks defeated Oxford College of Emory University on October 30thin the NJCAA South District Championship game to earn a bid to the NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championships in Herkimer, New York.

Women’s Soccer

No 2021-22 varsity teams



For more information, visit www.regionxx.org and follow us on Twitter @NJCAARegion20.

