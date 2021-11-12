Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
