Mechanicsville, MD- On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and several other companies responded to a commercial building fire on Loveville Road.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate after forty firefighters spent 30 minutes gaining control of the blaze.

In the fire marshals report, it states the fire was accidental and the fire originated in an open area of the structure, caused by the improper fueling of a kerosene space heater. The building was occupied by a single occupant.

The damages are estimated to be over $100,000.00. No injuries or deaths were reported.

