Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Sunday morning vehicle fire that occurred on Falcon Place in Waldorf, MD.

Credit: The Office of the State Fire Marshal

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded at 4:54 a.m. with five personnel and had the blaze under control in approximately five minutes.

The estimated damage is $12,000 and no injuries or deaths were reported by the office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Like this: Like Loading...