(Waldorf, MD, November 15, 2021) The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs released their 2022 Atlantic League Championship Season schedule on Monday morning.

The 24th season of Atlantic League baseball consists of 132 games, ranging from April 21st through September 18th. Despite the addition of two new teams to the Atlantic League, Staten Island and Kentucky, the Blue Crabs will remain in the North Division, joined by Long Island, York, Lancaster, and Staten Island.

The Blue Crabs will start the 2022 campaign on the road on April 21st against the Lexington Legends. Regency Furniture Stadium will open its gates for the first 2022 Blue Crabs home game on Tuesday, April 26th. The 2022 Home Opener against Staten Island kicks off a nine-game homestand, the second-longest of the Blue Crabs season.

The First Half concludes on Monday, July 4th at Regency Furniture Stadium with Southern Maryland’s premier fireworks show the Red, White, and Blue Crabs Fireworks Spectacular, following the Blue Crabs game against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Thirty-five of the Blue Crabs 66 First Half games are at home. As for the Second Half, just 31 of the Crabs’ 66 games are at home. A whopping 33 of the Blue Crabs home games fall on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Additionally, the Blue Crabs will play at least 14 home games in four consecutive months, May, June, July, and August. On September 4th, the Crabs will play their final regular-season home game prior to a 12 game, 14-day, road trip to cap off the 2022 ALPB Season.

Of the Blue Crabs’ 136 games in the 2022 Atlantic League Championship Season, 72 are against fellow Atlantic League North Division opponents, facing each team 18 times. The Crabs will play ALPB South Division opponents 60 times, including 20 games against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The Blue Crabs are in the process of putting together a full 2022 Promotional Schedule, which will include a variety of promotions, games, themes, and weekly promotions.

