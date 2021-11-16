Mellow is a tan and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years old. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.(Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

To make an appointment to come to see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away! OR CALL

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

