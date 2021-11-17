Gabrielle Smallwood was recently hired to be the College of Southern Maryland athletic department’s Athletic Coordinator in September of 2021.

She comes to CSM from fellow Maryland JUCO school Frederick Community College, where she was the Head Athletic Trainer from the summer of 2019 to September 2021.

Smallwood was hired at FCC after completing her graduate assistantship at McDaniel College in the summer of 2019, where she earned a master of science in kinesiology. At McDaniel, she worked autonomously with a variety of teams but had specific duties with the women’s soccer, swimming, men’s basketball, softball, track and field, and tennis teams. She also had the opportunity to work JV and spring football. She helped supervise the undergraduate program students in the clinical setting while doing evaluations, rehabilitations, and treatments. As a graduate assistant, she also completed an internship allowing her to gain knowledge about higher education. During her internship, she worked with students that were minoring in athletic training and was responsible for helping educate those students concerning the profession.

As an undergraduate at Eastern University, Smallwood earned her bachelor of science in athletic training in 2017 while working at many different clinical sites, such as Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Malvern Preparatory School, and Haverford College. As a senior, she worked closely with the Haverford College women’s basketball team, allowing her to work mostly independently as an athletic trainer prior to taking the board certifying exam.

Smallwood also has experience working with youth sports. She has worked with athletes of all ages, ranging from seven to 22 years old, and has worked numerous camps, such as Point Guard College, LaxU, and Jr. 76ers camp.

Smallwood was the athletic trainer for the Frederick Keys while they competed in the MLB Draft League from May to August 2021.

Smallwood graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in 2013. She was a two-sport athlete, playing basketball and softball. During her senior year, she was Second Team All-County in basketball.

She is board-certified, state-licensed by the Maryland Board of Physicians, and is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.

Smallwood currently resides in Waldorf with her dog Koda.

Like this: Like Loading...