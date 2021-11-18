ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) was named the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month for the month of October. The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.

Blaisdell paced the Seahawks women’s cross country team to a pair of top-5 finishes, including capturing the program’s first-ever United East Conference team championship title on October 30.

She posted a 10th-place finish at the 5K Hood College Invitational on October 16 with a career-best 5K time of 20:49.5. Blaisdell also clocked a personal-best 6K time of 24:25.2 at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on October 1.

Blaisdell wrapped up the month of October by reaping United East Runner of the Year and United East Rookie of the Year awards at the 2021 United East Conference Championships. She brought home the individual championship title in 24:25.50 to collect All-United East First Team honors as well.

She also picked up the United East Women’s Runner of the Week award, her third of the season, on October 5.

