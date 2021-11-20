York, PA (November 2, 2021) – It was announced this past weekend that FRBR Promotions will move their signature event, Door Wars, A Footbrake Experience to Maryland International Raceway next August 11-14, 2022. Co-owner Shane Sweigart commented “When looking for a new home for this race, we focused on finding a facility highly regarding for customer service, with a track team who can handle racing late into the night, and in a geographic region which appealed to competitors from the Carolinas to the New England region. MIR checked all the boxes.”

MIR is well known regionally for a very diverse group of specialty events that complement a robust bracket racing program. Royce Miller, GM at Maryland International Raceway stated “We are looking forward to working with Shane & Andy at FRBR Promotions. I have long felt the one thing missing in our schedule was a major big buck footbrake race for our great footbrake racers in the region. Door Wars, a Footbrake Experience is an awesome addition to our 2022 schedule.”

The race has grown steadily since its inception in 2017, and today is regarded as the best footbrake race offered in the northeast. The current purse offers a 10K-20K-10K format over the weekend event, kicking off on Thursday, August 11th with a Test and Tune and Gambler’s race. Andy Anderson, promotional partner offered “This weekend is so much more than just a big-money race. It is truly about giving everyone who comes in the gate a memorable experience. Only a few people go home with big checks, but everyone can leave feeling appreciated while having fun racing with their friends.”

Shane and Andy Anderson will begin their 6th year of race promotion in 2022. The duo has expanded its race portfolio in recent years to include three northeast big money bracket racing events. Prior to Door Wars, next year will kick off at Numidia Dragway June 30th – July 3rd for the Independence Showdown. Book-ending the race series will be the Coastal Clash at US 13 Dragway, dates TBD.

