CHESTERTOWN, Md. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) continued his strong start to his Seahawk career as Schwenk notched the school record in the 100 backstroke Saturday afternoon at Washington College. St. Mary’s College (4-5) dropped a 154-82 non-conference decision to the host Shoremen (4-2) as the Seahawks won three events.

Luke Schwenk swimming the backstroke vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk broke the 21-month-old 100 backstroke record by 32-hundredths of a second with his time of 51.89, surpassing the mark of 52.21 set by Peter Orban ’20 on February 12, 2020, at the Capital Athletic Conference Swimming Championships.



How It Happened

Schwenk captured the 100 backstroke with his record-setting time while leading off the second-place 200 medley relay.

Junior Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) put on a strong performance as well as Ludwig posted a season-best time of 10:39.36 to finish second in the 1000 freestyle.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 3-4 at TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational – Chesterfield, Va. / Collegiate School Aquatic Center

