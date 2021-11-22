CHESTERTOWN, Md. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) continued his strong start to his Seahawk career as Schwenk notched the school record in the 100 backstroke Saturday afternoon at Washington College. St. Mary’s College (4-5) dropped a 154-82 non-conference decision to the host Shoremen (4-2) as the Seahawks won three events.
Schwenk broke the 21-month-old 100 backstroke record by 32-hundredths of a second with his time of 51.89, surpassing the mark of 52.21 set by Peter Orban ’20 on February 12, 2020, at the Capital Athletic Conference Swimming Championships.
How It Happened
- Schwenk captured the 100 backstroke with his record-setting time while leading off the second-place 200 medley relay.
- He also placed second in the 50 freestyle in 22.40 before taking third in the 100 freestyle in 49.29.
- Junior Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) put on a strong performance as well as Ludwig posted a season-best time of 10:39.36 to finish second in the 1000 freestyle.
- Ludwig also led off the winning 800 freestyle relay and led a 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley as he won the event in 2:12.16 followed by first-year Sam Meisel (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) in second in 2:42.28.
- Ludwig notched a second-place finish as well in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.38 followed by junior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) in third in 5:24.39.
- Sophomore Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) paced the Seahawks in the 100 butterfly with a second-place finish in a season-best time of 57.91 while junior Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) came in third in 59.28.
- Shenot swam the second leg of the triumphant 800 freestyle relay, was the third leg of the second-place 200 medley relay and finished third in the 200 butterfly in 2:09.44 to round out his day.
- Kennedy anchored both the victorious 800 freestyle relay and the second-place 200 medley relay while also taking second in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.95.
- Cifuentes Robinson was the second leg on the second-place 200 medley relay while taking third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.52 to lead the Seahawks in that event.
- Meisel placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:59.97 while first-year Aiden Hirschrankin (Frederick, Md./Tuscarora) swam the third leg of the winning 800 freestyle relay.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 3-4 at TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational – Chesterfield, Va. / Collegiate School Aquatic Center