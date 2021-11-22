CHESTERTOWN, Md. – Four St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimmers notched either a season-best or personal record Saturday afternoon in non-conference action at Washington College. However, St. Mary’s College (7-3) came up short in a 159-93 loss to the Shorewomen (4-3).

Christina Trnkus swimming freestyle vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) tallied a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke as Kidd won the event in 1:11.02.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) earned a win in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.83 as the Seahawks finished the meet with five wins. The foursome of first-year Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.), Grimm , junior Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./James H. Blake), and sophomore Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) notched a time of 9:28.17 to take the 800 freestyle relay.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 3-4 at TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational – Chesterfield, Va. / Collegiate School Aquatic Center

