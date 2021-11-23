BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) and first-year Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern) represented St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey on the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region Teams as announced by the NFHCA on Monday morning.

Sophie Carlson (l.) and Charlotte Horn vs. Neumann (10.9.21) Credit: Bill Wood

These are the first-ever All-Region awards for both Carlson and Horn, who were both named to the All-Region IV Second Team. In all, the Seahawks field hockey program has had 12 players produce 15 All-Region awards. Carlson and Horn are the first to earn All-Region accolades since 2014 when Christine Bishop ’15 was named All-South Region First Team.

The All-Region honors come on the heels of Carlson and Horn being named Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Atlantic East Rookie of the Year, respectively, on November 11. The duo was also named All-Atlantic East First Team.



Carlson and Horn were part of the Atlantic East’s stingiest defense, allowing just two goals – one during the regular season and one during playoffs. The Seahawks led the conference with 0.20 team goals-against average (GAA) and four shutouts. Overall, St. Mary’s College gave up 27 goals in 18 games for a 1.47 team GAA with six shutouts, pacing the league in both categories.

Carlson, a 2019 All-Capital Athletic Conference Second Team pick, also created havoc for opponents in the midfield, disrupting their play at every turn on the field. She was no stranger on offense either, adding two goals and a team’s third-best four assists. Carlson was selected as the Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week on October 18 as well.

Horn added one defensive save and earned Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week honors on September 20.

In its inaugural season in the Atlantic East, St. Mary’s College (10-8) posted an undefeated league record of 5-0, clinching the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament. The Seahawks finished as the runners-up, falling 2-1 in double overtime to Cabrini University in the championship game on Saturday, November 6.

