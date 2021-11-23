LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) was honored by the Atlantic East Conference with a selection to the Men’s Swimming Weekly Honor Roll as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Schwenk set a school record when St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swimming faced Washington College in a non-conference dual meet on November 20.

He notched the school record in the 100 backstroke, breaking the 21-month-old record by 32-hundredths of a second with his time of 51.89, surpassing the mark of 52.21 set by Peter Orban ’20 on February 12, 2020, at the Capital Athletic Conference Swimming Championships.

Schwenk captured the 100 backstroke with his record-setting time while leading off the second-place 200 medley relay. He also placed second in the 50 freestyle in 22.40 before taking third in the 100 freestyle in 49.29

Following the Thanksgiving break, St. Mary’s College (4-5) will compete at the TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center in Chesterfield, Va., on December 3-4.



Sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) was selected as the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 21 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. This is Kidd’s second AEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award this season as she previously won in on November 8.

Kidd collected three individual wins and set two season-best times when St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming took on Washington College in a non-conference dual meet on November 20.

She tallied a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke as Kidd won the event in 1:11.02. Kidd then notched another season-best time in the 200 individual medley, winning it in 2:16.92. Her third win came in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.27. She also swam the second leg of the second-place 200 medley relay.

Following the Thanksgiving break, St. Mary’s College (7-3) will compete at the TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Chesterfield, Va., on December 3-4.



