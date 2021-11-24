LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Jorge Sanchez (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning.
The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.
Sanchez did not see any game action this season but was a valued member of the practice squad, who earned a spot on the roster late in the season. Off the pitch, Sanchez is an economics major.
