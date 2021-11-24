LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Izzy Hermans (Silver Spring, Md./Academy of the Holy Cross) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning.

Izzy Hermans running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Each individual has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Hermans ran in all but one meet this season for the Seahawks. She posted a 5K personal-record time of 19:40.9 at the Towson University Invitational on September 4. Hermans also collected a pair of Top 20 finishes, finishing 16th at the United East Championships (Oct. 30) in 29:07.8 and 20th at the Shannon Henretty Invitational (Sept. 11) in 31:46.5.

As a history and psychology double major and educational studies minor, Hermans has been named to the Dean’s List four times and to a pair of conference All-Academic Teams. She has also been inducted into the Phi Alpha Theta and Chi Alpha Sigma honor societies.

Senior Caleb Shankle (Gaithersburg, Md./Richard Montgomery) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Caleb Shankle running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood

The eight-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Shankle competed in five of the seven meets this season for the Seahawks. He posted a 5K personal-record time of 20:49.5 at the Towson University Invitational on September 4. Shankle also clocked an 8K personal-best of 32:36.8 at the Paul Short Run on October 1. He notched two Top 25 finishes, finishing 15th at the Towson Invitational and 21st at the Shannon Henretty Invitational (Sept. 11) in 35:23.7.

As a computer science major and educational studies and history double minor, Shankle has made the Dean’s List five times. He has also served an orientation leader while currently serving as an admission coordinator and SafeRide manager.

