We are sad to share the news of the passing of Mary Frazer, wife of former Mayor Mark R. Frazer. Mary passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Mayor Mike Benton, members of the Town Council, and the staff of the Town of North Beach wish to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mark Frazer and the family and friends of Mary. We have been reminiscing all the enjoyable times we spent with Mary. She was a bright light and lived her life to the fullest. For details on the services for Mary, please visit the Rausch Funeral Home website.

” It is with great sadness and love that the family of Mary Katherine Frazer announces her passing on November 25, 2021. Surrounded by her husband, Mark, and her loved ones, Mary passed away peacefully at home in North Beach, Maryland.

Mary was born on January 19, 1954, in Sullivan, Missouri to Virginia Sue Harman and Frank Mercer Kirby. She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1972. Mary began her career as a cosmetologist. She wore many hats along the way as a hairdresser, waitress, caterer, real estate agent, and lastly, she worked for many years at Dunkirk Dental Associates. After a 24-year relationship, Mary and Mark Frazer were married in a beautiful ceremony on the Chesapeake Bay in 2016.”

