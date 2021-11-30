Money is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 45.8 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

Are you ready for nonstop fun and games? Looking for a lifelong best friend who loves everyone and is up for anything?? Money is the answer to your prayers!

Not only is he easy on the eyes, but he also LOVES his toys, playing, snuggling, meeting new friendly dogs and people, and has enough exercise to do whatever sport you can think of. Big and healthy, this boy is the whole package. Don’t miss out on meeting this guy!!!!

To come to meet sweet Money, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...