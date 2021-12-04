CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) posted a season-best and Atlantic East Conference record time in the 200 individual medleys Friday evening as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team opened action at the 2021 TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center.

Anna Kidd swimming butterfly vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

After the first session, St. Mary’s College sits sixth in the 10-team field with 178 points. Washington College leads the field with 444 points followed by the University of Lynchburg in second (397.5) and the hosts in third (395.5). Rounding the top 5 are The Catholic University of America in fourth (355.5) and Division II Frostburg State University in fifth (325.5).

How It Happened

Kidd broke her own league mark in the 200 IM as she finished third with a season-best time of 2:12.32, shattering her old mark of 2:14.74 set on the first day of the 2021 Atlantic East Championships (April 23, 2021).

The foursome of Kidd , junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County), and senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.33.

In the 400 medley relay, McCloskey , senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton), Trnkus , and Bonass came in 10th in 4:15.36.

Trnkus led St. Mary's College in the 50 freestyle with a 15th-place finish in 25.85.

First-year Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) tallied a 30th-place finish in the 500 freestyle after clocking a 5:42.12.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 4 at TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational – Chesterfield, Va. / Collegiate School Aquatic Center

