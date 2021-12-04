CHESTERFIELD, Va. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) added two more school records to his resume Friday evening as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team began action at the 2021 TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center.

St. Mary’s College is currently seventh in the 10-team field with 166 points after the completion of Session I. Washington College leads the field with 492 points followed by The Catholic University of America in second (411.5) and University of Lynchburg in third (345). Frostburg State University (340.5) and Emory and Henry College (241) round out the Top 5.

Luke Schwenk swimming the backstroke vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The first record set by Schwenk came in the 50 freestyle as he captured the event with a time of 20.97, shaving off 17-hundredths of a second from the old mark of 21.14 set by Colin Cassady ’19 on February 1, 2019.

on the fifth-place 400 medley relay were , , and junior (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) as the quartet touched the wall in 3:38.89. Kennedy collected a 13th-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:03.56.

Up Next for the Seahawks

