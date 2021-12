UPDATE 10:44 am. Critically Missing Person: Devonte Emanual Johnson missing juvenile -UPDATE: Has been located unharmed.

Critically Missing Juvenile: Devonte Emanual Johnson B/M 4’10” 110 lbs., last seen 0100 hrs today’s date in the Lexington Park area. Dressed in a gray jacket, camo pants carrying a binder with red lettering on it.

If seen please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Possibly in the Midway Drive area.

Like this: Like Loading...