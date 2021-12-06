On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, law enforcement officers came together to help make Christmas wishes come true.



































All photos courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Maryland State Fire Marshalls were paired with 36 underprivileged and at-risk children ages 6-12 for a shopping spree to purchase gifts for themselves and family members leading up to Christmas. The hope is that the experience of shopping alongside Calvert County’s finest will instill each child with a positive experience with law enforcement that will carry into their adolescence and adulthood.

Children, Deputies, and volunteers were treated to a delicious breakfast and some holiday cheer thanks to Outback Steakhouse in Prince Frederick. With lights and sirens a glow, children accompanied deputies in a police escort to Walmart to shop for presents. Each child was gifted $200 (tax-free) to spend. Following the shopping spree, a fun gift wrapping session was held at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and a surprise visit from Santa Claus. To top of an already magical day, Chick-Fil-A was served for lunch and Santa made a surprise visit.

Thanks to all who made this day possible, especially the generous donations from Calvert FOP Lodge 109, Penn Construction, the Blue Knights, Margaret Phipps, Lisa Railey from Pros Fore Clothes Foundation, Solomons Optimist, Children’s Aid, Outback Steakhouse, and Chick-Fil-A. Thank you to the Southern Maryland Sabres 10U Hockey team for their assistance with gift wrapping, transporting presents to vehicles, and cleanup!

Shop with a Cop is sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 of Calvert County, along with the Optimist Clubs of Calvert County. Members and staff of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer with the event, along with and other local law enforcement agencies and community partners.

