CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team wrapped up competition at the 2021 TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday, coming in sixth in the 10-team field. The Seahawks were buoyed by 11 top-8 finishes, including three fourth-place finishes.
St. Mary’s College tallied 618.5 points for its sixth-place finish. Washington College won the invitational with 1,424.5 points followed by host Randolph-Macon College in second with 1,380.5 points, swapping places with the University of Lynchburg, who was second after Session I on Friday. Lynchburg came in third with 1,309.5 points followed by The Catholic University of America in fourth (1,207) and Division II Frostburg State University in fifth (1,065).
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College started the day with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.96 behind the efforts of senior captai Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), and senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown).
- Krell paced the Seahawks in the 100 backstroke with a fourth-place finish with a season-best time of 1:01.15 while McCloskey came in eighth in 1:03.31.
- Kidd posted a fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best 2:30.16 while senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) placed 10th in 2:34.07.
- Krell continued her strong performance in the backstroke events, clocking a season-best 2:15.61 in the 200 backstroke for sixth place.
- In the 100 breaststroke, Kidd led the way with a seventh-place finish in a season-best time of 1:08.95 followed by Edgren in eighth in 1:10.92.
- Trnkus led SMCM in the 200 butterfly, coming in eighth in 2:20.79, while going 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.94.
- The foursome of Kidd, Trnkus, senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County), and McCloskey took eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.37.
- Kidd, Edgren, and first-years Emma Grimm (Derwood, Md./Magruder) and Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) swam a 8:35.71 for 11th place in the 800 freestyle relay.
- Edgren collected a 16th-place finish in the 400 individual medley in 5:07.49 while McCloskey was 25th in the 100 freestyle in 57.26.
- In the 200 freestyle, DeCrisci was the top Seahawk finisher in 30th with a time of 2:12.76.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 15 at Marywood (4-2, 2-1 AEC) – Scranton, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.