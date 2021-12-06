CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team wrapped up competition at the 2021 TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday, coming in sixth in the 10-team field. The Seahawks were buoyed by 11 top-8 finishes, including three fourth-place finishes.

Rileigh Krell swimming backstroke vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College tallied 618.5 points for its sixth-place finish. Washington College won the invitational with 1,424.5 points followed by host Randolph-Macon College in second with 1,380.5 points, swapping places with the University of Lynchburg, who was second after Session I on Friday. Lynchburg came in third with 1,309.5 points followed by The Catholic University of America in fourth (1,207) and Division II Frostburg State University in fifth (1,065).

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College started the day with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.96 behind the efforts of senior captai Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), and senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown).

Krell paced the Seahawks in the 100 backstroke with a fourth-place finish with a season-best time of 1:01.15 while McCloskey came in eighth in 1:03.31.

Kidd posted a fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best 2:30.16 while senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) placed 10th in 2:34.07.

Krell continued her strong performance in the backstroke events, clocking a season-best 2:15.61 in the 200 backstroke for sixth place.

In the 100 breaststroke, Kidd led the way with a seventh-place finish in a season-best time of 1:08.95 followed by Edgren in eighth in 1:10.92.

Trnkus led SMCM in the 200 butterfly, coming in eighth in 2:20.79, while going 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.94.

The foursome of Kidd, Trnkus, senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County), and McCloskey took eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.37.

Kidd, Edgren, and first-years Emma Grimm (Derwood, Md./Magruder) and Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) swam a 8:35.71 for 11th place in the 800 freestyle relay.

Edgren collected a 16th-place finish in the 400 individual medley in 5:07.49 while McCloskey was 25th in the 100 freestyle in 57.26.

In the 200 freestyle, DeCrisci was the top Seahawk finisher in 30th with a time of 2:12.76.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 15 at Marywood (4-2, 2-1 AEC) – Scranton, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.

