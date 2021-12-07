The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office hosted on Sunday its 20th Annual Silent Memorial service, remembering those from St. Mary’s County who lost their lives at the hand of another over the recent decades.

The names of 89 people were read aloud, while survivors, friends, family, Sheriff’s Office personnel, and Criminal Justice students from the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center decorated a Christmas tree hanging ornaments in memory of those who passed away.

Sheriff Tim Cameron told the audience at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, “We remember. Law enforcement remembers. I’m sorry we’re here, but I’m glad to see you all.”

