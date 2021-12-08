Lexington Park Lions Club, in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Child Advocacy Center and the Calvert Crisis Response Team, has committed to providing “comfort” items for use by responders in cases involving children.

Understanding that crisis situations affect more than just the individuals in crisis, the responders offer education, resources, and support to others at the scene of a crisis. Often, those overlooked during these chaotic moments are vulnerable children. Having something to provide to children on scene helps to de-escalate and potentially lessen the trauma associated with the event.

Working with our community partners, Lexington Park Lions developed “comfort bags” containing a stuffed animal, a blanket, and one or two “fidget” or “sensory” toys.

