ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain immunity against severe COVID-19.

“Expanding booster eligibility to include 16- and 17-year-olds is another critical step to getting more Marylanders fully protected, and with the convergence of the flu, and the Delta and Omicron variants, it comes at a critical time,” said Governor Hogan. “As we approach the holiday season, I want to again stress that getting a booster truly is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders.”

Updated Guidance to Providers. State health officials have issued an updated bulletin to providers making individuals 16 and 17 years of age-eligible for a Pfizer booster dose only at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 1.2 Million Booster Shots. To date, the State of Maryland is reporting 1,185,120 booster shots administered. Nearly half of the state’s eligible seniors have received a booster shot. Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Find a Vaccine Clinic. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Request a Vaccine Clinic. Businesses, schools, organizations, or community groups can request a GoVAX mobile clinic for their organization at governor.maryland.gov/govaxmobile or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Like this: Like Loading...