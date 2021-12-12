The Postal Service has captured the delight and exuberance of love since its first stamp in the Love series, issued in 1973. For this year’s Love stamps, illustrator Bailey Sullivan based her designs on old European folk art. These stamps, with their colorful blooms and curling vines, are beautiful additions to the series.

Released early in the year for use on Valentine’s Day, the stamps are also perfect any time to add floral flair to letters, birthday or graduation cards, baby shower invitations, thank-you notes — the uses are limitless. The colorful stamps will add charm and whimsy to any correspondence.

Love flourishes anew in 2022 with the Postal Service’s issuance of Forever stamps depicting the simple floral charms of old European folk art as part of the popular series of Love stamps.

News of the two stamps is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

