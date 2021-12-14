Kringle(172435) is a brown and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 53.4 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

Tons of fun come with this boy! He is highly handsome and highly active! If you needed a motivation to hike/mountain climb/explore the great outdoors, this is the dude for you. He loves his toys and meeting new people.

To come to meet Kringle, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

