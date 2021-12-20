Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor