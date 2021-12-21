The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspicious male, seen on the grounds of Evergreen Elementary School in California on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

The white male is approximately 5′ 11″ tall, who was seen wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt and dark-colored pants. He was observed walking through the campus at Evergreen Elementary School at about 3 pm on Dec. 17.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call Sgt. Robert Merritt at 301-475-4200, ext. 8042 or email robert.merritt@stmarysmd.com .

