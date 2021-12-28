SOLOMONS, MD – December 23, 2021 – Come in from the cold with special activities during the month of January! The Maritime Performance Series kicks off this month with Diane Daly on the last Friday of the month. For a complete listing, visit us on Facebook or at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Saturday, Jan. 1– New Year’s Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed.

Thursdays, Jan. 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Lighthouses.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, Jan. 20 & 27 – Little Minnows10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for storytime and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Lighthouses.

Friday, Jan. 28 –Maritime Performance Series with DIANE DALY7p.m.

Diane Daly is a vocalist of moody contrasts and evocative depth. Certainly, one who cannot be pigeonholed into one particular style. Diane has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door unless otherwise noted.

