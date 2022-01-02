PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 2, 2022 –The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Calvert County. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following until the official NWS winter storm warning expires:

Dogs and cats should be brought inside. If a dog or cat is left outside, they must have free access to a solid structure that is heated or is set against the prevailing winds and allows the dog or cat to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm animals should have free access to protection from the weather that allows animals to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm owners should provide access to additional food to allow animals to recover from the loss of additional calories.

All animals outdoors must be continually monitored for signs of distress.

All animals must have access to clean, unfrozen water at all times.

Any person in violation of the requirements set forth in this alert may be subject to enforcement, which could include fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If the office is closed, reports may be made to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

To stay informed on approaching weather events, residents should monitor local television channels, radio stations and the Internet.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

Like this: Like Loading...