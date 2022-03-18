On March 16 at 2:30 p.m., a school administrator had just defused an argument between two students at Westlake High School when a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from one of the students.

Subsequently, a sandwich-size plastic bag filled with 22 grams of suspected marijuana was recovered from the student. A school resource officer was alerted and contacted the student’s parents. The student was charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of illegal drugs and then released to his parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Douglas at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

