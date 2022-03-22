On Monday, March 21, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported Recreational Vehicle(RV) fire in the 45800 block of North Poteat Court in Calf., MD.

Forty firefighters responded and had the fire under control in twenty minutes. A resident of the home was outside when they noticed smoking coming from the camper. The resident attempted to extinguish the fire before it extended to the neighbor, but was unsuccessful. The neighbor’s house sustained fire damage on the outside wall next to the camper.

The Fire Marshals preliminary report states the fire started inside the camper and was accidental. The estimated damage was $7000.00 to the structures and $1000.00 to contents.

