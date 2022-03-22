LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was named the United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending March 20, marking the second straight week a St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse player has picked up the award.

St. Mary’s College (3-3) went 1-0 this past week, earning a 24-18 non-conference victory over Washington College on March 16.

Lucy Gussio at Catholic (2.23.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Gussio had her hand in 12 of the Seahawks’ 24 goals, scoring a career-best seven and notching a career-high five assists for a career-best 12 points. She also added a ground ball and was 1-of-2 on free-position shots.

The 5-6 attacker currently leads the United East with 14 assists and 2.33 assists per game while ranking second with 40 points and 6.67 points per game. Gussio is also third with 26 goals and 4.33 goals per game

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Wednesday, March 23, when the Seahawks begin conference action against Lancaster Bible College (5-1) at 4:00 p.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. This game will be dedicated to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit organization that raises awareness for destigmatizing mental health in athletics.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 28 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 7 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 14 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, Fy., M

Mar. 21 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

