St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (5-4) wrapped up their three series with Penn State Berks this afternoon (Mar. 22). The Seahawks fell to their United East Conference rival 13-6.

How It Happened

Penn State Berks led 2-0 before Derrick Booker reached home on an error to give St. Mary’s their first run of the day. The Seahawks were able to tack on two more runs in the third inning thanks to a passed ball and an RBI from George Berbakos . The Seahawks led 3-2 going into the middle innings.

The Nittany Lions went on to score six unanswered runs spanning from the fourth to the sixth inning. Adrian Auber ended the scoring drought for the Seahawks, producing an RBI double. The Seahawks trailed 12-4 going into the seventh inning.

The Seahawks were able to produce two more runs in the seventh inning, capitalizing on an error from the Nittany Lions to get a runner home. Moments later, Max Elliot sent a ball deep to center field on a sacrifice fly to bring Cole Tarleton home, trimming the Nittany Lion lead to 13-6. Unfortunately, St. Mary's could not build on their momentum and were held scoreless the rest of the way.]

Inside the Box Score

Derrick Booker , Ian Adams , and Garrett Pulliam all finished with two hits for the Seahawks.

George Berbakos paced the Seahawks in RBI's with two.

David Baggott earned the start on the mound for the Seahawks. He faced 18 batters and struck out two. Jake Sandbridge and Nick Testoni both pitched in relief for St. Mary's. Sandbridge struck out four batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 25 vs. Penn State Abington | 4 PM

