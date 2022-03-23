Lexington Park, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what the preliminary report states is an incendiary fire at a home in the 46500 block of Valley Court.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the address for the report of smoke. By the time they arrived the fire had been extinguished.

According to the Fire Marshals preliminary report, the neighbor was alerted by the activation of the smoke alarm. When she went into the hallway, water and smoke were coming from the apartment next door. The sprinkler inside the closet extinguished the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

