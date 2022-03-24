LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team received votes in this week’s USILA/Dynamic Coaches Division III Poll as announced by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Monday afternoon.

This is the first time this season the Seahawks have been mentioned in the USILA/Dynamic poll.

St. Mary’s College currently owns a 7-1 record with its one loss coming at the hands of No. 7 Lynchburg College on March 12. The Seahawks picked up a come-from-behind road win over Elizabethtown College, which is receiving votes as well, on February 19.

The Seahawks will face No. 2 Salisbury University on April 13 in Salisbury, Md., and No. 8 Dickinson College on April 24 at the USA Lacrosse National Headquarters in Sparks, Md.

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, March 26, when the Seahawks begin United East Conference action against Hilbert College (1-2) at 11:00 a.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

