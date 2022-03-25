California, MD— March 15, 2022 — Originally 4 shows scheduled but another added for Sunday, April 10, 2022, with the fabulous young Bluegrass group, High Fidelity from Nashville, TN.

Originally established by Jay Armsworthy, after a 15-year stint of the Bluegrass Series at the American Legion in Hughesville, the decision to close their doors except for private events led to a new and welcoming home for Bluegrass music. The Calvert Elks #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD is a larger venue with comfortable cushioned seating.

The power and soul of the great Bluegrass records from the 1950s and ‘60s won the hearts of people across the globe. High Fidelity is a rising group that is directly drawn by that classic era of music’s history. The name alone says it all: HIGH FIDELITY. Many record albums from the ‘50s and ‘60s bear those words. Herein lies the heart of what this group of young performers is all about.

Since their formation in early 2014, they received a first-place win in the Band Championship at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards in February of 2014. In 2019, they were nominated for International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) New Artist of the Year.

The band consists of five outstanding young musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition. Jeremy Stephens, the guitarist, and lead vocalist for the group has worked for the world-famous gospel group The Chuck Wagon Gang, on the television show Ray Stevens’ Nashville, and most recently with Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys. Corrina Rose Logston, fiddler and harmony vocalist; Kurt Stephenson handles banjo duties and harmony vocals; Vickie Vaughn, who plays upright bass and contributes vocals, has worked in recent years with Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs; and Daniel Amick is the band’s multi-instrumentalist and harmony vocalist. Each of the members of High Fidelity has worked with several high-profile bands and has won various other awards in their right.

High Fidelity draws much of their inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and a host of legends that they grew up on. Many have described them as the new “Johnson Mountain Boys”, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation.

Doors will open at Noon with the show starting at 2:00 pm. Tickets for the show will be $20.00 per person sold at the door only with children under twelve free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will also be available for sale at Noon for a separate price.

The final show in this series will include a new group on the circuit, Fast Track Bluegrass Band on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Troy Jones will be our sound engineer for the event. Opening each show will be show host, Jay Armsworthy, along with a different special guest for each show. The Calvert Elks #2620 is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. For more information about the shows or tickets, call 301-737-3004 or go to https://bluegrasscomeback.webador.com/

Like this: Like Loading...