On March 23 at 3:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. An officer rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police are looking for a white four-door Buick passenger car. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for anyone with security camera footage that has recordings from that time frame to allow the officers investigating to review them.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

