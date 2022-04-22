UPDATE April 22, 2022: On March 23 at 3 p.m., officers responded to Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two juveniles with injuries.

One victim had a gunshot wound to his arm; an officer was able to apply a tourniquet until EMS arrived. Both victims had been struck with the pistol and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim with the gunshot wound was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify three suspects.

On April 21, investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from Patrol, the Narcotics Enforcement Section, and Judicial Services served multiple search warrants at various locations. The suspects were also located. Jalen Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf, and two 16-year-old males were arrested.

During the arrest, one of the 16-year-old males was in possession of a fully-loaded “ghost gun” – a gun that does not have a serial number – which had an extended magazine. All three suspects were charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and other related charges. The 16-year-old suspects were charged as adults.

All three suspects are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Johnson is investigating.

On March 23 at 3:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. An officer rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police are looking for a white four-door Buick passenger car. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for anyone with security camera footage that has recordings from that time frame to allow the officers investigating to review them.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

