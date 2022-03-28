Worldwide, the romantic image of home is that place where you close out the world behind you and embrace the coziness and warmth of safety among family and friends, familiar smells, and four-legged creatures. The home provides more than a structure, but rather a place to exhale and close one’s eyes. We sink into security and recharge our bodies, our minds, and our hearts.

And who doesn’t picture Judy Garland in her ruby slippers chanting “There’s no place like home”! Credit: ArtWorks@7th Credit: ArtWorks@7th Credit: ArtWorks@7th Credit: ArtWorks@7th

This month ArtWorks@7th artists will express art based on the theme “No Place Like Home.” We invite you to visit the gallery to enjoy their perspective on this very relative theme. You’ll see Linda Owens’ flower pots that are sure to make any home a little bit brighter. Donna Carley-Tizol showcases Calvert County’s, Swann Farm’s budding peach blossoms and Maria Birnkammer shares her “Quilt on a White picket fence”.

We hope you will come in and enjoy a semi-intimate viewing at the gallery on Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 4 PM. Meet the artists and experience the variety of art represented by these wonderfully talented people. Light refreshments will be served. If you can’t make it to the Open House, please be sure to stop by anytime during the month.

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of Artworks@7th supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

ArtWorks@7th is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland. Our winter hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

No Place Like Home

March 31 – May 1, 2022

Open House April 2, 1 – 4 PM

